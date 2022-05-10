Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Amgen (AMGN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) in the last few weeks:
- 5/10/2022 – Amgen had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $202.00 to $208.00.
- 5/3/2022 – Amgen was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $285.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/28/2022 – Amgen had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $263.00 to $243.00.
- 4/28/2022 – Amgen had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $255.00 to $260.00.
- 4/27/2022 – Amgen was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating.
- 4/12/2022 – Amgen had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $238.00 to $237.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 4/12/2022 – Amgen had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $233.00 to $236.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 4/5/2022 – Amgen was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 3/28/2022 – Amgen was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 3/16/2022 – Amgen was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
Shares of Amgen stock traded up $3.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $242.39. 106,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,167,158. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $240.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,258,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,929 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,147,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,782,172,000 after acquiring an additional 505,306 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,198,289,000 after buying an additional 367,936 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after buying an additional 80,922 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,725,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,962,892,000 after purchasing an additional 561,955 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
