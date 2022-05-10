Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Amgen (AMGN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) in the last few weeks:

5/10/2022 – Amgen had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $202.00 to $208.00.

5/3/2022 – Amgen was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $285.00 price target on the stock.

4/28/2022 – Amgen had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $263.00 to $243.00.

4/28/2022 – Amgen had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $255.00 to $260.00.

4/27/2022 – Amgen was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating.

4/12/2022 – Amgen had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $238.00 to $237.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Amgen had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $233.00 to $236.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Amgen was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/28/2022 – Amgen was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/16/2022 – Amgen was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $3.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $242.39. 106,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,167,158. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $240.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 76.38%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,258,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,929 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,147,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,782,172,000 after acquiring an additional 505,306 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,198,289,000 after buying an additional 367,936 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after buying an additional 80,922 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,725,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,962,892,000 after purchasing an additional 561,955 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

