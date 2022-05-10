Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bunge (BG)

Bunge (NYSE: BG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/10/2022 – Bunge was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/29/2022 – Bunge was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/28/2022 – Bunge had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $120.00 to $140.00.

4/25/2022 – Bunge had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $120.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Bunge was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $138.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bunge Ltd. is an integrated global agribusiness and food company spanning the farm-to-consumer food chain. Bunge processes, produces, moves, distributes and markets food on five continents. “

4/19/2022 – Bunge was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $134.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $120.00.

3/31/2022 – Bunge is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of BG stock traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.33. 1,703,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,615,057. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $71.73 and a twelve month high of $128.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.32. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 16.60%.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $24,773,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $19,864,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,211,716 shares of company stock worth $126,841,509 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Bunge during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Bunge by 120.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bunge during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Bunge by 100.5% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

