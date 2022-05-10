Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for CGI (GIB)

CGI (NYSE: GIB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/29/2022 – CGI was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/28/2022 – CGI had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$130.00 to C$120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2022 – CGI had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$127.00 to C$120.00.

4/21/2022 – CGI was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

4/11/2022 – CGI was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

4/5/2022 – CGI was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

3/31/2022 – CGI is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

GIB traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.34. The stock had a trading volume of 206,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,747. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98. CGI Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.25 and a 1-year high of $93.93.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the first quarter worth $957,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 10.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the first quarter worth $340,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 4.9% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 120,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the first quarter worth $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

