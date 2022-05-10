Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ: ODFL) in the last few weeks:
- 4/28/2022 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $213.00 to $232.00.
- 4/28/2022 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $275.00 to $285.00.
- 4/28/2022 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $255.00 to $280.00.
- 4/20/2022 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $365.00 to $305.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/4/2022 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $335.00 to $337.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – Old Dominion Freight Line is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/14/2022 – Old Dominion Freight Line was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $324.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Old Dominion's efforts to add shareholder value are impressive. In 2021, the company paid dividends of $92.4 million and repurchased shares worth $599 million. Improvement in the operating ratio (operating expenses as a percentage of revenues), owing to higher revenues, is encouraging. With improved freight market conditions, rise in LTL (Less-Than-Truckload) shipments is driving the top line. Revenues increased 30.9% year over year in 2021. However, high capital expenditures might be an overhang. Capital expenditures for 2022 are likely to be $825 million compared with $550.1 million in 2020. Moreover, high operating expenses pose a threat to Old Dominion's bottom line. Total operating expenses rose 24.4% in 2021 mainly due to rise in costs pertaining to salaries, wages & benefits and escalation in operating supplies & expenses.”
Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $274.16. 1,032,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,926. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.56 and a 1-year high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $291.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.93.
Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
