Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ: ODFL) in the last few weeks:

4/28/2022 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $213.00 to $232.00.

4/28/2022 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $275.00 to $285.00.

4/28/2022 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $213.00 to $232.00.

4/28/2022 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $255.00 to $280.00.

4/28/2022 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $275.00 to $285.00.

4/20/2022 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $365.00 to $305.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/4/2022 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $335.00 to $337.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Old Dominion Freight Line is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/14/2022 – Old Dominion Freight Line was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $324.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Old Dominion's efforts to add shareholder value are impressive. In 2021, the company paid dividends of $92.4 million and repurchased shares worth $599 million. Improvement in the operating ratio (operating expenses as a percentage of revenues), owing to higher revenues, is encouraging. With improved freight market conditions, rise in LTL (Less-Than-Truckload) shipments is driving the top line. Revenues increased 30.9% year over year in 2021. However, high capital expenditures might be an overhang. Capital expenditures for 2022 are likely to be $825 million compared with $550.1 million in 2020. Moreover, high operating expenses pose a threat to Old Dominion's bottom line. Total operating expenses rose 24.4% in 2021 mainly due to rise in costs pertaining to salaries, wages & benefits and escalation in operating supplies & expenses.”

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $274.16. 1,032,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,926. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.56 and a 1-year high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $291.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.93.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 914 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

