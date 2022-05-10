Recruiter.com Group (RCRT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter.

Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.22. Recruiter.com Group had a negative net margin of 73.61% and a negative return on equity of 498.78%. The company had revenue of $8.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 million. On average, analysts expect Recruiter.com Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RCRT opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of -0.99. Recruiter.com Group has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.28.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Recruiter.com Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCRT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recruiter.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Recruiter.com Group in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Recruiter.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It combines an online hiring platform with a network of small and independent recruiters. It offers consulting and staffing service for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers.

