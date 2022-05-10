REE Automotive (REE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 17th. Analysts expect REE Automotive to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect REE Automotive to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of REE stock opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.03. REE Automotive has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $11.66.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on REE Automotive from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded REE Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.
REE Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)
REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.
