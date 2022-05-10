Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.84-$3.90 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of REG stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.40. 26,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,486. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.08. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $61.48 and a 1 year high of $78.78.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 39.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regency Centers will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 89.93%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on REG shares. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.27.

In other Regency Centers news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $302,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth $389,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth $422,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth $1,348,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 246.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 40,927 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

