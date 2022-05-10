Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Regional Management Corp. is a diversified specialty consumer finance company engaged in providing loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other traditional lenders. It offers Small Installment Loans, Large Installment Loans, Automobile Purchase Loans, Furniture and Appliance Purchase Loans and Insurance Products. The Company has operations primarily in South Carolina, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee and Alabama. Regional Management Corp. is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina. “

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

RM stock opened at $45.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.80. Regional Management has a 12-month low of $41.65 and a 12-month high of $67.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 27.76, a quick ratio of 27.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.76. Regional Management had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 32.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Regional Management will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regional Management news, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $238,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $127,628.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,935 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

