Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.00-$9.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

RS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $191.75.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,576. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.29. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52 week low of $135.46 and a 52 week high of $211.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.14 by $1.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 25.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 13.36%.

In related news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 69,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total transaction of $12,128,947.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.06, for a total value of $1,960,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,739,060.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,634 shares of company stock worth $24,280,557 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum (Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.