Relx Plc (LON:REL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,539.50 ($31.31).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,605 ($32.12) price target on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.67) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,615 ($32.24) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,300 ($28.36) to GBX 2,330 ($28.73) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

REL opened at GBX 2,314.35 ($28.53) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.50. The company has a market cap of £44.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63. Relx has a 52-week low of GBX 1,781 ($21.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,474 ($30.50). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,338.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,316.61.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a GBX 35.50 ($0.44) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Relx’s previous dividend of $14.30. Relx’s payout ratio is currently 0.63%.

In related news, insider N L. Luff sold 13,867 shares of Relx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,273 ($28.02), for a total value of £315,196.91 ($388,604.25).

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

