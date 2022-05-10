Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €27.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) has been assigned a €27.00 ($28.42) price target by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €35.00 ($36.84) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($27.37) target price on shares of Renault in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($46.32) price target on Renault in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($42.11) target price on Renault in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €26.00 ($27.37) target price on Renault in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €33.93 ($35.72).

Shares of EPA:RNO traded down €0.72 ($0.76) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €22.46 ($23.64). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,281,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. Renault has a 12-month low of €73.71 ($77.59) and a 12-month high of €100.70 ($106.00). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €23.16 and a 200-day moving average of €29.17.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

