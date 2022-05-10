ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SOL. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of ReneSola from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ReneSola from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.38.

Get ReneSola alerts:

Shares of SOL stock opened at $4.11 on Monday. ReneSola has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.39 and a quick ratio of 9.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.66 million, a P/E ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.23.

ReneSola ( NYSE:SOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). ReneSola had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ReneSola will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of ReneSola by 143.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in ReneSola in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in ReneSola by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. 39.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReneSola Company Profile (Get Rating)

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.