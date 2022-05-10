Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $587.50.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on RTOKY shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 630 ($7.77) to GBX 550 ($6.78) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.40) to GBX 625 ($7.71) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RTOKY opened at $31.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Rentokil Initial has a 12 month low of $29.45 and a 12 month high of $43.69.
Rentokil Initial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.
