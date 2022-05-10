Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $587.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RTOKY shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 630 ($7.77) to GBX 550 ($6.78) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.40) to GBX 625 ($7.71) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTOKY opened at $31.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Rentokil Initial has a 12 month low of $29.45 and a 12 month high of $43.69.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.2638 per share. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.