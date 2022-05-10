Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.60.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RPAY. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Repay from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Repay from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Repay from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut Repay from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. Repay has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $25.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.80.

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Repay will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $95,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 42.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 26.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

