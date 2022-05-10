Research Analysts’ New Coverage for May 10th (ACU, ACY, ADC, ADXS, AMPE, AMXEF, ATHA, BMWYY, BRCK, BZH)

Posted by on May 10th, 2022

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, May 10th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSE:ACU). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mega Matrix (NYSE:ACY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC). They issued an outperform rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Amex Exploration (OTCMKTS:AMXEF). The firm issued a buy rating and a C$4.00 target price on the stock.

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA). They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shore Capital started coverage on shares of Brickability Group (LON:BRCK). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH). They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of California Resources (NYSE:CRC). The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Denbury (NYSE:DEN). They issued a buy rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock.

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F). The firm issued a hold rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U). They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL). JMP Securities issued a market perform rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV). UBS Group AG issued a buy rating and a C$1.00 target price on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Gold Standard Ventures (TSE:GSV). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a C$1.00 price target on the stock.

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY). They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF). They issued a buy rating and a $3.60 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ). They issued a buy rating and a C$3.60 price target on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Maritime Resources (OTCMKTS:MRTMF). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of O3 Mining (OTCMKTS:OIIIF). The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.25 price target on the stock.

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT). Maxim Group issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. started coverage on shares of O3 Mining (OTCMKTS:OQMGF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Probe Metals (OTCMKTS:PROBF). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY). Berenberg Bank issued a hold rating on the stock.

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Necessity Retail REIT (NYSEARCA:RTL). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL). They issued an underweight rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Stadler Rail (OTC:SRAIF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC). They issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). Berenberg Bank issued a hold rating and a $900.00 price target on the stock.

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY). Berenberg Bank issued a hold rating on the stock.

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC). JMP Securities issued an outperform rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

