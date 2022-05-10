Research Analysts’ New Coverage for May 10th (ACU, ACY, ADC, ADXS, AMPE, AMXEF, ATHA, BMWYY, BRCK, BZH)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, May 10th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSE:ACU). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mega Matrix (NYSE:ACY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of. They issued an outperform rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Amex Exploration (OTCMKTS:AMXEF). The firm issued a buy rating and a C$4.00 target price on the stock.

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA). They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shore Capital started coverage on shares of Brickability Group (LON:BRCK). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH). They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of California Resources (NYSE:CRC). The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Denbury (NYSE:DEN). They issued a buy rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock.

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F). The firm issued a hold rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U). They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL). JMP Securities issued a market perform rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV). UBS Group AG issued a buy rating and a C$1.00 target price on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Gold Standard Ventures (TSE:GSV). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a C$1.00 price target on the stock.

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY). They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ). They issued a buy rating and a C$3.60 price target on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Maritime Resources (OTCMKTS:MRTMF). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of O3 Mining (OTCMKTS:OIIIF). The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.25 price target on the stock.

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT). Maxim Group issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Probe Metals (OTCMKTS:PROBF). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY). Berenberg Bank issued a hold rating on the stock.

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Necessity Retail REIT (NYSEARCA:RTL). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL). They issued an underweight rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Stadler Rail (OTC:SRAIF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC). They issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). Berenberg Bank issued a hold rating and a $900.00 price target on the stock.

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY). Berenberg Bank issued a hold rating on the stock.

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC). JMP Securities issued an outperform rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

