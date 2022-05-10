Research Analysts Offer Predictions for TELUS Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of TELUS in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 9th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.15. Cormark also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.40 billion.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. CIBC downgraded shares of TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$33.50 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.09.

TSE:T opened at C$31.81 on Tuesday. TELUS has a twelve month low of C$25.99 and a twelve month high of C$34.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.90. The company has a market cap of C$43.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.07.

In related news, Senior Officer Douglas French sold 7,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total transaction of C$231,957.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,783 shares in the company, valued at C$3,036,686.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.339 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 104.18%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

