Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 10th (AMX, ANRGF, AOT, ARESF, AY, BLDP, BOS, CDNAF, CHR, CIGI)

Posted by on May 10th, 2022

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, May 10th:

Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) was given a C$4.00 target price by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$14.00.

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) was given a C$1.15 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$14.00.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) was given a $43.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from $14.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $14.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its target price cut by Pi Financial from C$58.00 to C$49.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$236.00 to C$212.00.

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$222.00 to C$203.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$6.00.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) was given a $180.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$236.00 to C$212.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$244.00 to C$220.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$15.50 to C$14.50.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$25.00 to C$24.00.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$19.50 to C$18.75. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$28.00 to C$27.00.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$19.50 to C$18.75.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$8.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$8.00.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$13.25 to C$14.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.50 to C$13.50.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$13.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$19.00 to C$20.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$13.00.

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$13.25 to C$14.00.

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.50 to C$13.50.

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00.

Eloro Resources (CVE:ELO) was given a C$8.00 price target by analysts at Haywood Securities. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) was given a C$24.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.50 to C$5.75.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) was given a C$5.25 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$6.50. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$6.50. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.50 to C$5.75.

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$6.50.

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$6.50.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) was given a C$46.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) was given a $26.11 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV) was given a C$1.00 target price by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) was given a C$14.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$17.00 to C$18.00.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) had its target price lowered by Societe Generale from €52.00 ($54.74) to €44.00 ($46.32). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$9.00 to C$8.00.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$9.00 to C$8.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) was given a C$10.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.70 to C$0.40.

Maritime Resources (CVE:MAE) was given a C$0.20 target price by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Morguard (TSE:MRC) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$180.00 to C$165.00.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) was given a $79.52 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) had its target price raised by Societe Generale from €40.00 ($42.11) to €45.00 ($47.37).

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from $67.00 to $65.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) was given a $60.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$138.00 to C$137.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.70 to C$0.40.

Simplify Exchange Traded Funds (TSE:PINK) was given a C$6.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$45.50 to C$43.50.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$46.00 to C$43.00.

Probe Metals (CVE:PRB) was given a C$3.25 target price by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) was given a $22.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$45.50 to C$43.50.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$33.00 to C$32.50.

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$33.00 to C$32.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$52.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$53.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$53.00.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$52.00.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from C$28.00 to C$33.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Trigano (OTCMKTS:TGNOF) had its target price lowered by Societe Generale from €255.00 ($268.42) to €166.00 ($174.74). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$34.50 to C$36.00.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) had its target price increased by Societe Generale from €270.00 ($284.21) to €280.00 ($294.74). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$165.00 to C$179.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$165.00 to C$179.00.

