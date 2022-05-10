Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 10th (AMX, ANRGF, AOT, ARESF, AY, BLDP, BOS, CDNAF, CHR, CIGI)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, May 10th:

Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) was given a C$4.00 target price by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$14.00.

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT)

was given a C$1.15 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$14.00.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) was given a $43.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from $14.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $14.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its target price cut by Pi Financial from C$58.00 to C$49.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$236.00 to C$212.00.

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$222.00 to C$203.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$6.00.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) was given a $180.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$236.00 to C$212.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$244.00 to C$220.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$15.50 to C$14.50.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$25.00 to C$24.00.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$19.50 to C$18.75. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$28.00 to C$27.00.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$19.50 to C$18.75.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$8.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$8.00.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$13.25 to C$14.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.50 to C$13.50.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$13.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$19.00 to C$20.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$13.00.

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$13.25 to C$14.00.

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.50 to C$13.50.

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00.

Eloro Resources (CVE:ELO) was given a C$8.00 price target by analysts at Haywood Securities. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) was given a C$24.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.50 to C$5.75.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) was given a C$5.25 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$6.50. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$6.50. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.50 to C$5.75.

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$6.50.

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$6.50.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) was given a C$46.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) was given a $26.11 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV) was given a C$1.00 target price by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) was given a C$14.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$17.00 to C$18.00.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) had its target price lowered by Societe Generale from €52.00 ($54.74) to €44.00 ($46.32). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$9.00 to C$8.00.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$9.00 to C$8.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) was given a C$10.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.70 to C$0.40.

Maritime Resources (CVE:MAE) was given a C$0.20 target price by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Morguard (TSE:MRC) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$180.00 to C$165.00.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) was given a $79.52 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) had its target price raised by Societe Generale from €40.00 ($42.11) to €45.00 ($47.37).

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from $67.00 to $65.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) was given a $60.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$138.00 to C$137.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.70 to C$0.40.

Simplify Exchange Traded Funds (TSE:PINK) was given a C$6.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$45.50 to C$43.50.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$46.00 to C$43.00.

Probe Metals (CVE:PRB) was given a C$3.25 target price by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) was given a $22.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$45.50 to C$43.50.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$33.00 to C$32.50.

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$33.00 to C$32.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$52.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$53.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$53.00.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$52.00.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from C$28.00 to C$33.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Trigano (OTCMKTS:TGNOF) had its target price lowered by Societe Generale from €255.00 ($268.42) to €166.00 ($174.74). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$34.50 to C$36.00.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) had its target price increased by Societe Generale from €270.00 ($284.21) to €280.00 ($294.74). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$165.00 to C$179.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$165.00 to C$179.00.

