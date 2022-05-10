Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Autodesk (ADSK)

Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 5/9/2022 – Autodesk was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 5/5/2022 – Autodesk was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating.
- 4/27/2022 – Autodesk was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 4/19/2022 – Autodesk was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/31/2022 – Autodesk is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $186.41. 2,756,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875,014. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.86. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.19 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in Autodesk by 109.5% in the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 2,439 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $552,000. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 14,502 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 9.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,661 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 127.3% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
