Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Autodesk (ADSK)

Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/9/2022 – Autodesk was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/5/2022 – Autodesk was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating.

4/27/2022 – Autodesk was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/19/2022 – Autodesk was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/31/2022 – Autodesk is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $186.41. 2,756,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875,014. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.86. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.19 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Get Autodesk Inc alerts:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total value of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in Autodesk by 109.5% in the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 2,439 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $552,000. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 14,502 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 9.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,661 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 127.3% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.