Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Illumina (ILMN)

5/6/2022 – Illumina had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $555.00 to $520.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2022 – Illumina had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $506.00 to $492.00.

5/6/2022 – Illumina had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $400.00 to $325.00.

3/31/2022 – Illumina is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Illumina was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating.

ILMN stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.71. The company had a trading volume of 76,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,433. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $328.55 and a 200 day moving average of $356.13. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.35 and a 12 month high of $526.00. The company has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total transaction of $126,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total transaction of $867,161.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,424.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,471 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in Illumina by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,457 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Illumina by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 196,024 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $68,491,000 after purchasing an additional 23,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in Illumina by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 12,505 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

