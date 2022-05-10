Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Illumina (ILMN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN):
- 5/6/2022 – Illumina had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $555.00 to $520.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/6/2022 – Illumina had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $506.00 to $492.00.
- 5/6/2022 – Illumina had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $400.00 to $325.00.
- 3/31/2022 – Illumina is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/29/2022 – Illumina was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating.
ILMN stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.71. The company had a trading volume of 76,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,433. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $328.55 and a 200 day moving average of $356.13. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.35 and a 12 month high of $526.00. The company has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.09.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in Illumina by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,457 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Illumina by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 196,024 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $68,491,000 after purchasing an additional 23,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in Illumina by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 12,505 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
