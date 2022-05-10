Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH):

4/22/2022 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $565.00 to $613.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $540.00 to $620.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $550.00 to $600.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $510.00 to $600.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/18/2022 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $570.00 to $577.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/18/2022 – UnitedHealth Group was given a new $563.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/18/2022 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $564.00 to $595.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/18/2022 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $550.00 to $600.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/18/2022 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $482.00 to $549.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/18/2022 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $512.00 to $596.00.

4/18/2022 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $512.00 to $596.00.

4/14/2022 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $563.00 to $588.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $575.00 to $610.00.

3/31/2022 – UnitedHealth Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $495.00 to $565.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $1.59 on Tuesday, reaching $488.01. 4,275,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,362,765. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $383.12 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $511.49 and a 200 day moving average of $484.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Get UnitedHealth Group Incorporated alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,840 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.