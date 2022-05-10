Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Yum! Brands (YUM)

Yum! Brands (NYSE: YUM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 5/5/2022 – Yum! Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $130.00.
- 5/5/2022 – Yum! Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $142.00 to $136.00.
- 5/5/2022 – Yum! Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $137.00 to $130.00.
- 5/5/2022 – Yum! Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $156.00 to $148.00.
- 4/14/2022 – Yum! Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $146.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/12/2022 – Yum! Brands is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – Yum! Brands is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of YUM stock traded up $1.79 on Tuesday, reaching $111.89. 36,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,043,129. The stock has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.58. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.98 and a 1-year high of $139.85.
Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.
