Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for KLA (KLAC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of KLA (NASDAQ: KLAC) in the last few weeks:

5/10/2022 – KLA was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/2/2022 – KLA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $335.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “KLA reported fiscal third-quarter results wherein earnings & revenues grew on a year-over-year basis. Increased customer demand across each of the major product group drove the top-line. Growing investments across multiple nodes, and rising capital intensity in Foundry & logic contributed well. Increasing customer adoption of metrology applications in leading-edge technology development and capacity monitoring propelled the optical metrology business, which was a positive factor. Further, the EPC group reported strong results for the quarter, driven by strength in automotive, 5G and advanced packaging. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Yet, the impacts of coronavirus pandemic remain concerns. Also, supply chain disruptions are major headwinds. Further, mounting expenses remain negatives for the company.”

4/29/2022 – KLA had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $402.00 to $385.00.

4/28/2022 – KLA was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/25/2022 – KLA had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $400.00 to $375.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/25/2022 – KLA had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $400.00 to $365.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/18/2022 – KLA had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $500.00 to $400.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2022 – KLA was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/13/2022 – KLA had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $475.00 to $425.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $450.00 to $505.00.

3/31/2022 – KLA is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2022 – KLA was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $430.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2022 – KLA had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $480.00 to $440.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

KLAC stock traded up $4.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $323.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,450,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,646. The company has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $341.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $377.79. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $285.89 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.31. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in KLA by 23.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA by 1,047.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 6.6% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 1.4% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

