Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/5/2022 – Novo Nordisk A/S was upgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/4/2022 – Novo Nordisk A/S had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 850.00 to 900.00.

4/25/2022 – Novo Nordisk A/S was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Novo Nordisk A/S had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from 585.00 to 780.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Novo Nordisk A/S had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from 750.00 to 850.00.

4/12/2022 – Novo Nordisk A/S was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

3/31/2022 – Novo Nordisk A/S is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – Novo Nordisk A/S was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NVO stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.44. The stock had a trading volume of 141,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.47. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $75.44 and a twelve month high of $122.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.99 and its 200 day moving average is $107.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.741 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $1,930,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth $28,000.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

