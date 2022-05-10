Research Analysts Set Expectations for Premium Brands Holdings Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Premium Brands in a research report issued on Monday, May 9th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.96 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.09. Cormark also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ FY2024 earnings at $7.06 EPS.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.17 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.27 billion.

PBH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$126.00 to C$125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$142.00 to C$139.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$150.00 price objective on shares of Premium Brands in a research report on Sunday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$142.78.

PBH opened at C$100.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.15. The company has a market cap of C$4.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$106.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$118.90. Premium Brands has a 12-month low of C$98.71 and a 12-month high of C$137.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.55%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

