Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for AT&T (T)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of AT&T (NYSE: T) in the last few weeks:

4/25/2022 – AT&T had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $20.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/25/2022 – AT&T was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/25/2022 – AT&T is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2022 – AT&T had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $22.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – AT&T was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AT&T is struggling with a steady decline in its legacy telephony Internet and wireline services. High-speed Internet revenues are also contracting due to a decline in the legacy digital subscriber line. As the company tries to woo customers with discounts, its margins tend to fall. AT&T must build upon its recent market momentum to improve its value proposition across all of its customer segments. Spectrum crisis in a saturated wireless market and ongoing cord-cutting are other challenges. The company has a huge debt burden and appears to be under pressure to meet its financial obligations. Intense competition and pricing pressure in the wireless market affect AT&T’s bottom-line growth. However, the company is expected to benefit from investments to deliver 5G capabilities for new use cases to its expanding customer base.”

4/14/2022 – AT&T had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $21.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – AT&T had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $22.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – AT&T had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $32.00 to $26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – AT&T had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $28.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – AT&T was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $34.00.

4/11/2022 – AT&T had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – AT&T is now covered by analysts at Moffett Nathanson. They set a $19.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – AT&T is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:T traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.36. The stock had a trading volume of 42,443,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,328,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.67. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The stock has a market cap of $138.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in T. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in AT&T by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in AT&T by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

