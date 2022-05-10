Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Dover (DOV)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Dover (NYSE: DOV) in the last few weeks:

4/25/2022 – Dover was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/22/2022 – Dover had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $170.00 to $162.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Dover had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $177.00 to $161.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Dover had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $161.00 to $159.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Dover had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $160.00 to $155.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Dover had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $194.00 to $169.00.

4/14/2022 – Dover had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $187.00 to $182.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/8/2022 – Dover was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $190.00.

4/7/2022 – Dover had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $196.00 to $177.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/4/2022 – Dover had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $206.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Dover is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – Dover was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Dover’s earnings estimates for the current year have undergone upward revisions lately. It expects to deliver margin expansion and earnings per share growth in 2022 on productivity and cost initiatives. The company anticipates adjusted earnings per share (EPS) between $8.45 and $8.65 for 2022. TIt is poised to benefit from the strong end-market demand, bookings rates and robust backlog in the current year. Strong growth in pumps and process solutions, food retail, marking & coding and automotive aftermarket businesses is aiding the company. Dover will gain from product digitization, e-commerce, new product development, buyouts, inorganic investment in core business platforms as well as cost-reductions. However, input cost inflation, Omicron variant-led absenteeism, supply chain challenges and labor constraints will continue to hurt margin.”

Shares of DOV traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.64. The stock had a trading volume of 16,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,154. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.53 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.39. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.04%.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $504,324.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David J. Malinas purchased 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,804.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at $382,623.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

