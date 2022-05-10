Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Masco (MAS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Masco (NYSE: MAS):

4/29/2022 – Masco was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Masco’s shares have gained recently, backed by solid first-quarter 2022 results. The quarterly top and the bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased on a year-over-year basis. The upside was mainly backed by solid demand for its products and operational efficiencies. The company witnessed higher net selling prices across the business (up 9%) and increased sales volume of plumbing products and paints as well as other coating products (up 5%). Yet, foreign currency translation and divestiture of Huppe business (declined sales by 1% each) ailed. Higher commodity and transportation costs dented margins significantly. That said, Masco elevated its sales and earnings guidance for 2022.”

4/28/2022 – Masco was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/28/2022 – Masco had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $77.00 to $70.00.

4/28/2022 – Masco had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $68.00 to $72.00.

4/21/2022 – Masco had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Masco had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $54.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Masco had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $75.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Masco was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $75.00.

4/6/2022 – Masco had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $65.00 to $56.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Masco is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Masco had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $68.00.

3/30/2022 – Masco was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $72.50.

3/25/2022 – Masco was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/17/2022 – Masco was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

MAS stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.15. The company had a trading volume of 136,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,604. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. Masco Co. has a one year low of $48.78 and a one year high of $71.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.08 and a 200-day moving average of $60.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,870.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,295 shares in the company, valued at $14,878,954.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $749,931.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,331 shares of company stock worth $3,911,613. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Masco during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Masco by 11.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 936,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,148,000 after buying an additional 99,681 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 145,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 14,893 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

