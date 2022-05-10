Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Verve Therapeutics (VERV)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VERV) in the last few weeks:

5/10/2022 – Verve Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Verve Therapeutics is a genetic medicines company pioneering a new approach to the care of cardiovascular disease, transforming treatment from chronic management to single-course gene editing medicines. The company’s lead product candidate includes VERVE-101. Verve Therapeutics is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

3/14/2022 – Verve Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $58.00 to $34.00.

VERV stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.39. The stock had a trading volume of 986,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,099. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.78. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.08 and a twelve month high of $78.00.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verve Therapeutics news, insider Fmr Llc sold 3,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $115,198.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Burt A. Adelman acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.38 per share, for a total transaction of $85,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

