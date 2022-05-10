Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Booking (BKNG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Booking (NASDAQ: BKNG):

5/6/2022 – Booking had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $2,460.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $2,440.00 to $2,500.00.

5/5/2022 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00.

5/5/2022 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $2,900.00 to $3,000.00.

5/5/2022 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $2,850.00 to $2,985.00.

5/5/2022 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $2,670.00 to $2,760.00.

5/5/2022 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00.

5/5/2022 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00.

4/20/2022 – Booking was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2,600.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $2,290.00.

4/19/2022 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at Tigress Financial from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Booking is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/24/2022 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $2,800.00 to $2,850.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2022 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/21/2022 – Booking was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/11/2022 – Booking is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,512.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $21.41 on Tuesday, reaching $2,044.98. 491,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,532. The stock has a market cap of $83.07 billion, a PE ratio of 165.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,796.45 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,181.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,317.02.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $4.82. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($5.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 94.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,517,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 3.1% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Booking by 6.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 196.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Booking by 0.6% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 0.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,387,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

