Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for ConocoPhillips (COP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP):

5/6/2022 – ConocoPhillips was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/25/2022 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $120.00 to $160.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/25/2022 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $108.00 to $129.00.

4/25/2022 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $108.00 to $129.00.

4/22/2022 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $115.00 to $130.00.

4/19/2022 – ConocoPhillips was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/18/2022 – ConocoPhillips was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $110.00.

4/11/2022 – ConocoPhillips was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/8/2022 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $112.00 to $118.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – ConocoPhillips was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ConocoPhillips holds a bulk of acres in the unconventional plays of Eagle Ford shale, Permian Basin and Bakken shale. Significant opportunities are there for the firm in Eagle Ford, where it owns about 1,600 undrilled locations that could provide access to huge reserves. Notably, ConocoPhillips has revised its expected 2022 return of capital to shareholders higher. The new guidance is at $8 billion, reflecting an increase from the prior projection of $7 billion. Its balance sheet is significantly less leveraged than the industry it belongs to. However, the company is exposed to oil price volatility since the coronavirus pandemic is still not over. Also, it has been constantly bearing the brunt of increasing costs and expenses over the past few quarters, adversely affecting the income. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

3/31/2022 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $115.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – ConocoPhillips was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/24/2022 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $106.00 to $112.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $93.00 to $131.00.

3/14/2022 – ConocoPhillips was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/11/2022 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $114.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of COP stock traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $97.67. The stock had a trading volume of 531,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,741,038. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.54. The company has a market cap of $126.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.36. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $51.41 and a one year high of $107.71.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 23.51%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 68.5% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 46,615 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after buying an additional 18,950 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,390,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 16.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 248,502 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $24,851,000 after buying an additional 34,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.