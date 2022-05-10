Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Duke Energy (DUK)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK):

5/10/2022 – Duke Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $109.00 to $120.00.

5/10/2022 – Duke Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $125.00 to $117.00.

4/25/2022 – Duke Energy is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Duke Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $119.00 to $121.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Duke Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $122.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Duke Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $110.00 to $119.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Duke Energy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/22/2022 – Duke Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $113.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/22/2022 – Duke Energy is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:DUK traded down $1.89 on Tuesday, reaching $108.91. 3,371,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,970,776. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.17 and a 200-day moving average of $104.78. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $95.48 and a 52-week high of $116.33.

Get Duke Energy Co alerts:

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.92%.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $415,468.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $110,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,437 shares of company stock worth $3,505,795 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Members Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 6,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.