Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Lennox International (LII)

4/26/2022 – Lennox International had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $295.00 to $225.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2022 – Lennox International had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $258.00 to $242.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2022 – Lennox International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $253.00 to $254.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2022 – Lennox International had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $335.00 to $275.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2022 – Lennox International had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $300.00 to $260.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2022 – Lennox International had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $325.00 to $295.00.

4/14/2022 – Lennox International had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $394.00 to $334.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Lennox International had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $271.00 to $253.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/4/2022 – Lennox International had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $315.00 to $300.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Lennox International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lennox International stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.88. 22,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,890. The company’s fifty day moving average is $250.95 and its 200-day moving average is $281.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.95. Lennox International Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.57 and a 52 week high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.60 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 153.38% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.49%.

In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 9,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.86, for a total value of $2,499,860.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total transaction of $536,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,561,574 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LII. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 36,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,790,000 after acquiring an additional 25,907 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Lennox International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 83,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Lennox International by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 500,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,732,000 after purchasing an additional 55,385 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lennox International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion grew its position in Lennox International by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

