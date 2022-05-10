Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for MEDNAX (MD)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of MEDNAX (NYSE: MD) recently:

5/10/2022 – MEDNAX had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $16.00.

5/2/2022 – MEDNAX was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/2/2022 – MEDNAX had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $28.00 to $23.00.

4/20/2022 – MEDNAX was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mednax’s American Anesthesiology divestiture should help it reduce its risk profile and streamline its operations as well. The move helped it mitigate cash losses induced by the pandemic. The company also divested its Radiology Solutions medical group to focus more on its core business. Revenues have been benefiting from inorganic growth through strategic acquisitions. It continues to expand its telemedicine services, which will bring in more profits. Its shares have underperformed the industry in a year. Nevertheless, Mednax expects its adjusted EBITDA for 2022 to be at least $270 million, indicating an increase from the 2021 level of $265.5 million. However, the company's high debt level bothers. Lower ROE is another concern. Its stretched valuation is an added woe for the company. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

4/13/2022 – MEDNAX was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/31/2022 – MEDNAX is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

MD traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.84. 553,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,373. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.53 and a 12-month high of $35.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.05.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $482.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 198.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MEDNAX by 19.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,472,000 after purchasing an additional 83,109 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 61.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 1,246.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

