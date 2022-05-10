ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $267.13.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $234.00 to $241.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.62, for a total transaction of $386,957.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.86, for a total transaction of $604,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,614 shares of company stock worth $10,314,879. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed stock opened at $192.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $236.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.58. ResMed has a twelve month low of $189.83 and a twelve month high of $301.34. The firm has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.55.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). ResMed had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $864.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

