Reviewing Adhera Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATRX) and Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE)

Adhera Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATRX – Get Rating) and Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Adhera Therapeutics and Sensei Biotherapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adhera Therapeutics $250,000.00 4.37 -$6.35 million ($0.60) -0.10 Sensei Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$36.79 million ($1.35) -1.13

Adhera Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Sensei Biotherapeutics. Sensei Biotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adhera Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Adhera Therapeutics and Sensei Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adhera Therapeutics N/A N/A -6,513.85% Sensei Biotherapeutics N/A -23.14% -22.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Adhera Therapeutics and Sensei Biotherapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adhera Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Sensei Biotherapeutics 0 2 3 0 2.60

Sensei Biotherapeutics has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 716.99%. Given Sensei Biotherapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sensei Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Adhera Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Adhera Therapeutics has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sensei Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.1% of Sensei Biotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 28.2% of Adhera Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Adhera Therapeutics beats Sensei Biotherapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adhera Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the development and commercialization of drug therapeutics for chronic and acute diseases in the United States. The company was formerly known as Marina Biotech, Inc. and changed its name to Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2018. Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immunotherapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. It develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response; and Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics, a platform designed to unleash the anti-tumor potential of T-cells, as well as human monoclonal antibodies that are selectively active in the tumor microenvironment and target immune checkpoints or other critical immune pathways. The company also develops SNS-101, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of cancer; and SNS-401-NG, an ImmunoPhage vaccine targeting multiple tumor antigens. It has a collaboration with The University of Washington to research and develop Merkel cell carcinoma vaccine. The company was formerly known as Panacea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

