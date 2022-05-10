Reviewing Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) and Zhihu (NYSE:ZH)

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) and Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Etsy has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zhihu has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Etsy and Zhihu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Etsy 18.49% 73.57% 12.13% Zhihu -43.80% -18.37% -14.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Etsy and Zhihu, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Etsy 0 6 12 0 2.67 Zhihu 1 1 4 0 2.50

Etsy presently has a consensus price target of $177.76, suggesting a potential upside of 111.47%. Zhihu has a consensus price target of $8.78, suggesting a potential upside of 540.88%. Given Zhihu’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zhihu is more favorable than Etsy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Etsy and Zhihu’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Etsy $2.33 billion 4.59 $493.51 million $3.01 27.93 Zhihu $464.38 million 1.87 -$203.82 million ($0.78) -1.76

Etsy has higher revenue and earnings than Zhihu. Zhihu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Etsy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.9% of Etsy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.3% of Zhihu shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Etsy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Etsy beats Zhihu on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Etsy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc. operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items. In addition, it offers various seller services, including Etsy Payments, a payment processing service; Etsy Ads, an advertising platform; and Shipping Labels, which allows sellers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and India to purchase discounted shipping labels. Further, the company provides various seller tools, including Shop Manager dashboard, a centralized hub for Etsy sellers to track orders, manage inventory, view metrics and statistics, and have conversations with their customers; and Sell on Etsy, an application to enable enhanced onboarding and video uploading. Additionally, it offers Etsy seller analytics pages that provides insights regarding traffic acquisition for their shops; Targeted Offers, a sales and promotions tool, and social media tool; and accounting and bookkeeping services. The company also provides educational resources comprising blog posts, video tutorials, Etsy Seller Handbook, Etsy.com online forums, and insights; Etsy Teams, a platform to build personal relationships with other Etsy sellers; and a Star Seller program. As of December 31, 2021, it connected a total of 7.5 million active sellers to 96.3 million active buyers; and had 120 million items for sale. The company was formerly known as Indieco, Inc changed its name to Etsy, Inc. in June 2006. Etsy, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

Zhihu Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zhihu Inc. operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

