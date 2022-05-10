Reviewing FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) and Happiness Development Group (NASDAQ:HAPP)

Happiness Development Group (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Rating) and FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Happiness Development Group and FitLife Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Happiness Development Group 0 0 0 0 N/A FitLife Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Happiness Development Group and FitLife Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Happiness Development Group $71.49 million 0.09 $790,000.00 N/A N/A FitLife Brands $21.74 million 2.33 $8.71 million $2.15 5.16

FitLife Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Happiness Development Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.4% of Happiness Development Group shares are held by institutional investors. 61.1% of FitLife Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Happiness Development Group and FitLife Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Happiness Development Group N/A N/A N/A FitLife Brands 37.31% 39.94% 30.18%

Risk and Volatility

Happiness Development Group has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FitLife Brands has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FitLife Brands beats Happiness Development Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Happiness Development Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Happiness Development Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids. It sells its products through distributors, large-scale chain drugstores, malls, and supermarkets under the Happiness brand. The company was formerly known as Happiness Biotech Group Limited and changed its name to Happiness Development Group Limited in November 2021. Happiness Development Group Limited was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

FitLife Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

FitLife Brands, Inc. provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. It offers weight loss, general health, and sports nutrition supplements; precision sports nutrition formulations for professional muscular development; weight loss and sports nutrition performance enhancing supplements for fitness enthusiasts; and men's health and weight loss formulations, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and sports nutritional products, energy and weight loss products, and meal replacements. It markets its products under the brand names of NDS Nutrition, PMD Sports, SirenLabs, CoreActive, Metis Nutrition, iSatori, BioGenetic Laboratories, and Energize through franchised stores, as well as through various retail locations, including specialty, mass, and online. The company was formerly known as Bond Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to FitLife Brands, Inc. in September 2013. FitLife Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

