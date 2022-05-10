Reviewing Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY) & Diageo (NYSE:DEO)

Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY – Get Rating) and Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.2% of Diageo shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Pernod Ricard has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diageo has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Pernod Ricard and Diageo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pernod Ricard 0 0 0 0 N/A Diageo 1 5 7 0 2.46

Diageo has a consensus target price of $208.25, indicating a potential upside of 12.78%. Given Diageo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Diageo is more favorable than Pernod Ricard.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pernod Ricard and Diageo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pernod Ricard $10.53 billion 4.67 $1.57 billion N/A N/A Diageo $17.80 billion 6.02 $3.58 billion N/A N/A

Diageo has higher revenue and earnings than Pernod Ricard.

Dividends

Pernod Ricard pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Diageo pays an annual dividend of $3.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%.

Profitability

This table compares Pernod Ricard and Diageo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pernod Ricard N/A N/A N/A Diageo N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Diageo beats Pernod Ricard on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Diageo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products. It provides its products under the Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray, and Guinness brands. The company has operations in North America, Europe, Turkey, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1886 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

