Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 636.58% and a negative return on equity of 28.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share.
Revolution Medicines stock opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.01. Revolution Medicines has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $35.07.
Several research analysts have recently commented on RVMD shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVMD. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 15,732 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 230.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 526,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,708,000 after buying an additional 367,073 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth about $754,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000.
Revolution Medicines Company Profile (Get Rating)
Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.
