Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 636.58% and a negative return on equity of 28.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share.

Revolution Medicines stock opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.01. Revolution Medicines has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $35.07.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RVMD shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other news, Director Thilo Schroeder bought 42,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.79 per share, with a total value of $1,041,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired a total of 972,079 shares of company stock valued at $18,310,981 over the last three months. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVMD. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 15,732 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 230.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 526,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,708,000 after buying an additional 367,073 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth about $754,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

