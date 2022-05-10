ReWalk Robotics (RWLK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Friday, May 13th. Analysts expect ReWalk Robotics to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 16.05% and a negative net margin of 213.48%. The business had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ReWalk Robotics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ReWalk Robotics stock opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.20. ReWalk Robotics has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $2.78.

In other ReWalk Robotics news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II bought 32,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $33,890.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired a total of 617,647 shares of company stock worth $636,570 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ReWalk Robotics during the third quarter worth $89,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in ReWalk Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RWLK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ReWalk Robotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on ReWalk Robotics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

