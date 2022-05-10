Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.23-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $925.38 million-$942.84 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $994.93 million.Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.56-$1.56 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on REYN shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of REYN stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.85. The company had a trading volume of 9,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.28. Reynolds Consumer Products has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $32.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.75.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after purchasing an additional 87,326 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,170,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 26,688 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,779,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 19,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

