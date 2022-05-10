Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.23-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $925.4-$942.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $994.88 million.Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.56-$1.56 EPS.

Shares of REYN stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.89. 9,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,532. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.75. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is currently 59.74%.

Several research firms have weighed in on REYN. Zacks Investment Research raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REYN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 53.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 77,900 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,506 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter worth about $2,779,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,521,000 after acquiring an additional 20,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

About Reynolds Consumer Products (Get Rating)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.