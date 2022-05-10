Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.56-$1.56 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.98 billion-$3.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.91 billion.Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.56-$1.70 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on REYN. TheStreet cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of REYN stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.85. The stock had a trading volume of 9,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.30. Reynolds Consumer Products has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $32.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.43 and its 200 day moving average is $29.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 9.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,516,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,014,000 after purchasing an additional 327,878 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,521,000 after purchasing an additional 20,749 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 817,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,654,000 after acquiring an additional 76,519 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 39.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,490,000 after acquiring an additional 87,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

