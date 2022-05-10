Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.56-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.88-$3.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.91 billion.Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.56-$1.56 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

REYN stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.28. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $32.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.75.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 9.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter worth about $6,170,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,516,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,014,000 after buying an additional 327,878 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 19,856 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 13,707 shares during the period. 27.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

