Richard N. (Rick) Haythornthwaite Buys 12,600 Shares of Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Stock

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) insider Richard N. (Rick) Haythornthwaite purchased 12,600 shares of Ocado Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 794 ($9.79) per share, with a total value of £100,044 ($123,343.61).

OCDO stock traded up GBX 13.20 ($0.16) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 796.60 ($9.82). 1,272,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,406. Ocado Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,105 ($25.95). The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,106.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,418.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.94.

OCDO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($22.19) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($20.96) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,800 ($22.19) to GBX 1,550 ($19.11) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,365 ($29.16).

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

