Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.19% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software support services. The Company’s support services program consists of support, risk avoidance, technology support, innovation and roadmap, account management and archiving services, as well as global tax, legal and regulatory update services. It serves the education and public sector. Rimini Street, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RMNI. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ RMNI opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $501.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.99. Rimini Street has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $11.52.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Rimini Street had a net margin of 18.27% and a negative return on equity of 72.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rimini Street will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven Salaets sold 10,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $63,354.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,509 shares of company stock worth $146,421. Corporate insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMNI. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Rimini Street by 273.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,905,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,392,000 after buying an additional 1,395,400 shares in the last quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Rimini Street during the third quarter worth $11,569,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Rimini Street in the third quarter valued at $10,882,000. Brooktree Capital Management increased its position in shares of Rimini Street by 32.1% in the first quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 1,872,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,861,000 after buying an additional 455,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 3rd quarter worth $3,807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

