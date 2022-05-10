RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $210.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 60.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $220.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $295.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.95.

Get RingCentral alerts:

NYSE RNG opened at $68.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.13. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $68.38 and a 52 week high of $315.00.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 23.59% and a negative return on equity of 126.80%. The firm had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. RingCentral’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RingCentral in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in RingCentral by 843.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,593 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in RingCentral by 185.1% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile (Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.