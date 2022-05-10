RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.40-$0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $475.50 million-$479.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $477.19 million.RingCentral also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.83-$1.87 EPS.

RingCentral stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.83. 56,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,416. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $68.38 and a 1 year high of $315.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.13.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 126.80% and a negative net margin of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RNG shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $185.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $460.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $295.00 to $252.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $228.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $192.68.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,924,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,431,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,091,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

