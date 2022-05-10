RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.40-0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $475.5-479.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $477.08 million.RingCentral also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.83-$1.87 EPS.

Shares of NYSE RNG traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.46. 155,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,416. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $68.38 and a 12 month high of $315.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 0.93.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.83 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 126.80% and a negative net margin of 23.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $220.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on RingCentral from $295.00 to $252.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on RingCentral from $300.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $460.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $300.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $192.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNG. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in RingCentral by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at $9,431,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at $3,091,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in RingCentral by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RingCentral (Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.