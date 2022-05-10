RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $210.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on RingCentral from $410.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $130.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $214.95.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $68.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $68.38 and a twelve month high of $315.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 0.93.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 126.80% and a negative net margin of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that RingCentral will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in RingCentral by 17.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in RingCentral by 440.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in RingCentral during the third quarter valued at $245,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

